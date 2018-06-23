Studham pays respects to fallen soldiers

The Studham community was proud to rededicate its war memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

On Saturday (June 16) residents gathered by the memorial clock tower for a service conducted by Reverends Nicola Lenthall and MMasape Zihle, as guests viewed the plaques on the memorial which bear the names of those who lost their lives in the two world wars.

The clock tower was funded by public subscription and unveiled by Earl Brownlow on December 20, 1919, and it has now been restored to its original design by volunteers.

Attendee, Des Salmon, said: “Studham Scouts each held a portrait size photo of the fallen which are replicas of photos on the war memorial in St Mary’s Church. Parish Councillor Geoff Shute arranged the photos as well as a display in the village hall.

“The names of those who lost their lives in World War One were read out and it ended with the Last Post followed by two minutes silence and the National Anthem.”

Afternoon tea was then served in the village hall, arranged by StudhamWI, and battlefield historian and photographer Simon Gregor gave a presentation.

Des said: “There was profound appreciation of the wonderful photography of World War One sites and cemeteries, tinged with sadness at the huge loss of life on both sides.”

The afternoon also included a celebration of the Studham WI, who were presented with a centenary certificate - a thank you from the Village Hall Trustees for the WI’s support. The centenary certificate and plaque were unveiled by WI president Chrys Smith.

The afternoon was arranged by Studham Parish Council and hosted by Chairman Eddie Perry.