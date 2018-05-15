The annual Studham Village May Fair returns to Studham Common on Saturday, May 19.

This year’s fair promises to bring something for the whole family with some highlights from the past and some new attractions.

The event, organised by Friends of Studham Church, begins at 2pm with the crowning of this year’s May Queen, Chloe Sweetman, she will be crowned by the former May Queen, Louisa Toffis and her attendants will be Freya Mayes and Ella Stafford.

She will then officially declare the May Fair open.

This will be followed by the traditional Maypole dancing by the children of Studham Church of England Village School.

There will be an array of stalls, fairground rides, a BBQ, Pimm’s tent, and a fun dog show, with prizes for Prettiest Girl, Most Handsome Boy, Waggiest Tail, Most Appealing Eyes, Best Rescue Dog and Top Dog of the Day, local dog groomer, Sally Mawer, will be judging the show.

As well as the usual favourites the ‘New Moon’ Morris Dancers will be providing traditional entertainment, classic cars will be on show and there will be a children’s treasure hunt with a ‘Royal’ theme and much more.

John McDougal, Chairman of the Friends Committee said: “We would like to thank all the local residents and business people who have generously supported us with donations of prizes, adverts in our Programme and all the volunteers who organise the Fair and help out on the day.

“We hope the weather is kind to us and that lots of residents come out and support us.

“The funds raised will go towards the maintenance of St Mary the Virgin Church and other village organisations.”

The Studham May Fair is a community-based free event run by volunteers, in addition to supporting the maintenance of the 13th century village church, it raises money for Studham Village School and other village organisations.

Over £100,000 has been raised since 1983.

>> For more information about the May Fair and a programme of events taking place on the day visit www.studhamfriends.co.uk or www.facebook.com/friendsofstudhamchurch.