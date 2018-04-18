Studham villagers’ bid to ‘Save Our Brian!’

Determined residents of Studham village have launched an online campaign to stop their beloved postman from being relocated.

Delivery man, Brian Campbell, has become a popular figure in the area, completing his rounds come rain or shine, but when the locals heard that he may be moved to a new patch, they wanted to take action ‘write’ away!

Brian Campbell

To keep Brian in the village delivering letters, parcels and smiles, residents have organised and signed an online Care2 petition which has received 117 signatures so far.

Villager and petition organiser, Caroline Moss, said: “Brian is such a nice person. He knows everyone by name in the village and even brings treats for our dogs!

“He’s always got a hug to give you and he’s part of the community.

“We had a postman before, but he didn’t talk to people, but Brian speaks to everyone and it would be such a loss for everybody if he goes.”

Brian has been delivering post in the village for around four years and the residents are hoping to hand the petition to the Royal Mail sorting office in Dunstable.

Comments from campaigners on the Care2 site include: “We can’t lose Brian - he really is part of Studham, and someone we all trust”, as well as: “He has become a member of our community- always recognises us, and knows who is who, giving us additional security and peace of mind.”

Families have also praised Brian. One lady wrote: “It won’t be the same in the village without Brian. Children at school love to see him and give him a wave”, while a new resident said: “Brian is at the heart of this community. Not only an excellent postman but someone who has made us feel part if the village having only lived here a short time.”

Caroline added: “I’ve set a target of 500 signatures but I think that might be a bit optimistic considering the size of the village.

“The more there is shows the strength of feeling - I’m happy with 100!

“When we have done the petition we are going to write some letters. I think by the end of this week we will deliver them to the Royal Mail in Dunstable.

“It’s all being done very politely - Brian is a special man and we would like to keep him if we can.

“Perhaps this will make them rethink?”

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that our customers in Studham have had such excellent service. It is always gratifying when our customers recognise the hard work of their local postman or woman.

“We need to continually review our operations in the light of falling mail volumes and a change in the mail we deliver – fewer letters and more parcels. This may mean, as is happening in this case, that we need to redeploy some of our people to ensure we continue to provide a high level of service to all our customers in the area.

“When such changes become necessary, we reallocate routes based on seniority, amongst other factors. This is agreed between Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union, which represents our employees, and Royal Mail is committed to this agreement. We fully understand our customers’ concerns, and recognise how important long-serving postmen and women are to the communities they serve. We’d like to reassure our customers in Studham that all our postmen and women are trained to a very high standard and Royal Mail will continue to deliver a high quality service to customers in the village.”

Brain was unable provide the Gazette with a comment, but the residents have certainly made it clear how special he is to the community!

To sign the petition: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/828/971/666/save-our-brian/