Sunshine and music at Party in the Park

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunshine and music in Dunstable’s Grove House Gardens on Saturday.

Altered Images with lead singer Claire Grogan wowed the crowds at Party in the Park.

Party in the Park in Dunstable 2018. Photo by John Chatterley

There was a variety of entertainment for people to enjoy, with many of them enjoying the fun of the fairground and visiting the craft and charity stalls during the afternoon.

This year Perfect Personalised Parties hosted a Kids Zone for the children, which was a great hit, even Magic Dave made an appearance, thrilling youngsters with his exciting magic.

On the main stage various community and support groups thrilled the crowds including the ever-popular Dunstable Rock Choir, followed by KL Dance, the Bees Cheerleaders, Stardust Theatre Group, the Bells Tones and the Bag Ladies.

The highlight of the party was the two hours of live music, starting with a Spandau Ballet Tribute and then a fabulous headliner finale from Altered Images and the energetic Glaswegian lead singer Claire Grogan.

Party in the Park, Spandau Ballet Tribute. Photo by John Chatterley

Turning back the clock to the post punk, new wave era of the early 80’s, party goers witnessed a superb show, with a set of classic eighties numbers including hits “Happy Birthday”, “Don’t Talk to Me About Love”, “I Could Be Happy” and “See Those Eyes”.

Party in the Park was organised by Dunstable Town Council and sponsored by Deakin-White.

Fun fair at Party in the Park. Photo by John Chatterley