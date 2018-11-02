Support Dunstable man’s Hatters Fans vs Genting Casino match for specialised children’s wheelchairs

A kind casino manager from Dunstable is holding a special football challenge to raise money for specialised children’s wheelchairs.

Daniel Elmore, 33, is inviting the community to watch Genting Luton Staff take on the Hatters Town FC fans at Stockwood Park Athletics Track, Farley Hill, on Monday, November 5, 7pm kick off.

The exciting match will be in aid of CHIPS, a gambling industry funded charity that provides children with disabilities, specialised wheel chairs to help give them more freedom and independence.

Daniel, who works at Genting Casino, Luton, said: “The match itself will be Genting Luton staff versus Hatters Town Fans FC, who are a group of Luton Town fans.

“I’m hoping to raise at least £500 from the match and supporters and it will be promoted on social media making people aware of responsible gambling, as well as raising money.

“The staff will also have promotional tshirts and balloons.”

Daniel explained that the wheelchairs provided by CHIPS are specialised ones that the NHS does not cover and are too expensive for most parents to afford.

He added: “The charity is a casino funded charity and my nan suffers with MS (multiple sclerosis)so I know what a difference a specialised wheelchair can make to someone’s everyday life.

“I have played football for over 25 years and manage my work team.

“I also captain another charity team, Green Machine FC ( formally Macmillan FC), that now plays to raise money for various charity’s across the country.

“Football is a good way to raise money as it brings people together and can be played anywhere to raise money.”

The day will also help promote Responsible Gambling Week and raise the team’s profile for future events.

Genting Luton staff have already played charity matches to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and if anyone would like to play them, please get in touch with the casino.

For more information about the charity, visit: www.chipscharity.org/

Responsible Gambling Week:

The week runs from November 1 to 7 and is a cross-industry initiative to promote responsible gambling in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The aim is to create a conversation about: how to gamble responsibly; the tools that are available to help people gamble safely all year round; sources of more advice and support.

>responsiblegamblingweek.org