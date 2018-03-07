Supporting LGBT fostering week

Central Bedfordshire Council wants to spread the message that fostering and adoption is open to members of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.

The council want to stop the myths and misconceptions about who can and can not foster or adopt, as part of national LGBT Adoption and Fostering Week.

They are looking for people in Central Bedfordshire of all backgrounds who are able to give a stable and loving new start to a child or children. You do not need to own your own home or be in a relationship to foster or adopt.

Here’s the experience of one male couple from Central Beds who are currently in the final stages of adopting their second child: “When we first enquired about adoption we wondered what social workers would make of a same-sex couple that wanted to adopt. However, the social worker who we met was warm, knowledgeable, helpful and so positive about same sex couples and adopting. She reassured us, answered our questions and we walked out on cloud nine. Finally, we thought we had a chance to be parents and decided that if we went forward we wanted to choose Central Beds as our agency.

“Second time around it has again been a pleasure working with the Central Bedfordshire team as they really care about the kids and you as foster parents/prospective adopters. Our second little man has had lots of health issues to overcome, but we have a great support network which has been vital throughout the whole foster-to-adopt process.”

To find out more about fostering with Central Bedfordshire Council call 0300 300 8181 or email fostering@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.