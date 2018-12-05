Take a peek inside this gorgeous farmhouse with its own swimming pool, gym and cinema

For a modern take on the classic farmhouse, Hoppers Hill House is in a league of its own.

Believed to have been the last working farm yard in Olney, this perfect family home has been renovated and refurbished and now boasts five bedrooms all with en suites, five reception rooms, a cinema room, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

The property is on the market with Michael Graham for £2.175 million.

Privacy and security are assured at Hoppers Hill.

Contemporary electric gates are operated by an intercom system which also works throughout the house.

You’ll need it too, given the whopping 9,000 sq ft living space spread over three floors.

The open-plan kitchen alone is more than 48 ft long and includes a gorgeous Aga and a large central island with an inset ceramic butler sink.

Granite work surfaces complement the Japanese slate flooring which continues into the breakfast and family areas.

There is underfloor heating throughout and bi-folding doors to the courtyard.

The sitting room and dining room are both beautifully appointed and have feature brick fireplaces, exposed brick walls and timber beams.

Movie night takes on a different aspect in this house as you’ll have your own air-conditioned cinema room with surround sound.

For the more energetic with Fitbit targets to reach, a work out in the gym followed by a swim in the indoor heated pool is a great start to anyone’s day.

Outside, a large paved courtyard area perfect for alfresco dining leads to a newly landscaped Japanese style garden with a pergoda.

The property also comes with a self-contained annexe above the quadruple garage and two fully powered, rustic barns which offer wonderful potential for business ventures.

Ideally located just a short stroll from the popular market town of Olney, schooling won’t be a headache here as you’ll be in the catchment for Olney Infant Academy, Olney Middle school, and Ousedale secondary school.

The Harpur Trust schools in Bedford are another option.

Commuting is easy from here too. Milton Keynes station is around ten miles away with fast trains reaching Euston in just 36 minutes.

Contact Michael Graham on 01234 712424 or visit www.michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-OLY180260 for more.