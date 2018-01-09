Take time to help others

Hospice at Home Volunteers is thanking the local businesses and organisations that contributed to the charity in 2017.

The donations ensured the work they do in the community continued, the charity sends volunteers to Dunstable, Houghton Regis and the surrounding areas, providing one-to-one support to people with life limiting illnesses, and their carers. They do regular home visits, go to the shops, or even pop in for a chat and cup of tea.

Councillor Liz Jones, trustee at Hospice at Home Volunteers, said: “As a charity, during 2017, we sadly lost our main source of funding and have been faced with having to reconsider how we can raise the much needed financial support to secure the future of our organisation.

“On behalf of all the Trustee’s at Hospice at Home Volunteers I would like to say a huge thank you to the following people, organisations and businesses who have helped to raise some much need money to support the ongoing running costs of the charity through 2017.

“Connie’s Weight Watcher Groups, Gents Barbering, 7th Dunstable Brownies, Perfect Personalised Paries, Evolution Pantomimes/Grove Theatre, Efes Turkish restaurant, Maharajah Indian restaurant, Deakin-White Estate Agents, Last of the summer Ukeleles/ Vauxhall Employees Charity, Rotary Club of Dunstable, Ted Read, Ladies Thursday Club, Colleen Palmer and Mr and Mrs Cole.

“Without these kind donations and fundraising activities the future of the charity would be in doubt.”