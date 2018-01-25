Tebworth villagers ecstatic as Queen’s Head to reopen soon

Residents of Tebworth are jumping for joy after discovering that the buyer of their only village pub intends to keep it running.

The Queen’s Head, Tebworth, was sold at Cheffins, Cambridge, on behalf of brewery Charles Wells Ltd for £272,000, as the pub was bought by an 11th-hour bidder on September 27.

The villagers faced an anxious wait to hear if the pub had been bought by a housing developer, but their prayers were answered when it turned out that the buyer was businessman, Martin Murphy, owner of The Old Palace Lodge, Dunstable, and The Cross Keys, Totternhoe, who intended to keep their pub up and running.

Posting on their ‘Save The Queen’s Head Tebworth’ Facebook page in January, the villagers said: “We have just spoken with Mr Murphy.

“He’s a really nice guy with intentions to reopen the pub as soon as possible and run it as a going concern.

“Once the kitchen is refurbished we may even have food!

“We are feeling emotional right now!

“The lights are on again at The Queen’s Head and work has started. Thank you all who understood what we have been trying to do and to everyone who has supported us.

“It just goes to show that big things can be achieved when courageous people work together!”

Mr Murphy said: “I am very happy to be supporting the local community and believe the pub has a bright future ahead.

“I am aiming to open The Queen’s Head at the end of February/beginning of March.”