Teenage girl seriously injured in Dunstable High Street

A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in a collision with a moped in Dunstable yesterday evening (Monday).

The teenager was crossing High Street North at around 8.55pm when she was involved with a collision with a moped.

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sgt Martin Kemp, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts roads policing unit, said: “This incident has left a young girl with serious injuries so it’s really important we find out what caused the collision. If you witnessed it, or have any information which could help our investigation, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre quoting reference number 327 of 27 August.