Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From fascinating health facts to a night of glitz and glamour, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 28

The regular comedy night returns, with three top comedians from the London circuit.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Barbara Dickson in Concert, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 1

Multi-million selling recording artist Barbara Dickson returns to Dunstable with her accomplished band. Barbara will perform material drawing on her folk roots as well as globally known hits such as The Caravan Song and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 DANCE

Here Come the Girls, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 3

A “glittering, sizzling and totally fabulous” night is in store at an evening of ballroom and Latin dance.

Here Come The Girls promises to be fresh and innovative with dazzling routines galore. Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden have established themselves on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and are joined by Chloe Hewitt. The Voice singer Leanne Jarvis will also perform.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Dr Michael Mosley – True Fast Health, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 6

Dr Michael Mosley has changed tens of thousands of lives with his award-winning programmes and international bestselling books. In this informative and entertaining live show, the man behind the 5:2 Diet will explode common health myths and offer fascinating insights into the workings of the human body.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Story of Guitar Heroes, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 27

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes audience members have the chance to experience in one show. The live concert-style ‘rockumentary’ is performed by the renowned musician Phil Walker and his band. With over 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambience of each guitar hero, starting from the 1950s to the present day.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

The Thinking Drinkers: Pub Crawl, Luton Library Theatre, March 1 and 2

The Thinking Drinkers are back with a new show that promises to be even more intoxicating and hilarious than last time. Join them on a time-travelling journey through our drink-drenched past. There are five free drinks, too.

Details: lutonculture.com



7 TALK AND FOOD

Tim Scott Bolton, Luton Hoo Hotel, March 4

The prominent landscape artist is the guest speaker for this special Ladies Luncheon event. Tim will explore the history of Capability Brown and his notable landscapes. It’s the first of four events planned for the coming months featuring Tim.

Details: www.lutonhoo.co.uk/artist-residence



8 MUSIC

Anthony Friend and Florian Mitrea, Bear Club, Luton, March 4

Luton Music Club’s Music on Mondays series continues with two young performers who have already proved themselves to be exceptional musicians. Clarinettist Anthony Friend performs as a solo artist as well as in chamber ensembles and with orchestras including the BBC Symphony Orchestra. Pianist Florian Mitrea has achieved success at many international piano competitions and has performed across Europe and in Japan and South Korea as well as at the Carnegie Hall in New York. The programme includes works by Mendelssohn, Brahms, Poulenc, Debussy, Ravel and Lutoslawski.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



9 MUSIC

Oxley-Meier Quartet, Bear Club, Luton, March 1

Expect a dazzling display of contemporary fare, ranging from Turkish panache to the soundscapes of Latin America to English pastoralism, all played on

a remarkable array of guitars.

Details: the-bear.club



10 MUSIC

Matt Edwards, Bear Club, Luton, March 2

Unconventional yet always full to the brim with groove and power, Matt Edwards is a blues songwriter, vocalist and guitarist who stands out of the crowd in the UK blues scene.

Details: the-bear.club