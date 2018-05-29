The £1,000 Challenge to raise money for Kids In Action

Kids In Action is appealing for people to take part in The £1,000 Challenge to raise money for its Key Of The Door Appeal.

The charity is hoping to raise £750,000 to buy its base in Dunstable, where it supports children, young people and adults with special needs and disabilities.

Charity founder Paul Bowen-James with the lady who kicked off The �1,000 Challenge by shaving off her hair

Kids In Action has transformed the former warehouse into The Base, a giant youth club where the people they support visit on a weekly basis.

Charity founder Paul Bowen-James said: “We are asking individuals, groups, organisations and companies to try and raise £1,000 in a year.

“There are a lot of ways to raise money and over a year £1,000 is an achievable amount, we are hoping people have fun with it as well.

“One of our carers has just raised nearly £1,000 by shaving off her hair.”

The charity is organising a fun run at Dunstable Downs on Sunday, July 8, it is £15 to enter, which includes entry, a t-shirt, bottle of water and a medal. To enter call Kids In Action on 01582 477762.