The £1,000 Challenge to raise money for Kids In Action

Kids In Action is appealing for people to take part in The £1,000 Challenge to raise money for its Key Of The Door Appeal.
The charity is hoping to raise £750,000 to buy its base in Dunstable, where it supports children, young people and adults with special needs and disabilities.
Kids In Action has transformed the former warehouse into The Base, a giant youth club where the people they support visit on a weekly basis.
Charity founder Paul Bowen-James said: “We are asking individuals, groups, organisations and companies to try and raise £1,000 in a year.
“There are a lot of ways to raise money and over a year £1,000 is an achievable amount, we are hoping people have fun with it as well.
“One of our carers has just raised nearly £1,000 by shaving off her hair.”
The charity is organising a fun run at Dunstable Downs on Sunday, July 8, it is £15 to enter, which includes entry, a t-shirt, bottle of water and a medal. To enter call Kids In Action on 01582 477762.