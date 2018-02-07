The Dunstable Ladies’ Thursday Club celebrates its 60th anniversary

A close-knit Dunstable ladies group celebrated a huge milestone as members past and present gathered to mark their 60th anniversary.

The Ladies’ Thursday Club celebrated its birthday last week (February 1) marking six decades since the group began life in 1958 as a friendly meeting place for young mothers.

Sandra and Sylvia

The ladies have always met at Luton Road Methodist Church and the party offered a special occasion to honour long standing members, while the team looked forward to the next ten years.

Club leader, Sandra Dimmock, said: “The party went really well.

“We had 47 people come, and we had some ladies come back to visit us who used to belong to the group quite some years ago.

“We have a picture with our longest serving member, Sylvia, who has been with the club for 54 years and treasurer for 32 years.

The cake!

“We also had entertainment. My husband Pete used to be in a band years and years ago.

“They came out of retirement six years ago for our Ruby Wedding Anniversary and ‘Reflections’ played 50s, 60s and 70s music for the ladies!

“My friend Sharon Tysom and I were backing singers and percussion for Pete, and Sharon’s husband, Alan!”

The club holds a variety of activities, from craft nights to family history evenings, while the ladies enjoy having guest speakers to visit, with upcoming topics including The Women of Bletchley Park, Whipsnade Park, Suffragettes, and more!

Sandra

The group also enjoy marking Easter, the Harvest Festival, Christmas and New Year with special get-togethers. Sandra said: “We are a very happy club. We try to look out for each other when anybody is ill or struggling, and always think of each other.

“It’s a lifeline for some who are on their own. We have about 18 members now and it’s somewhere for people to come and catch up with friends.

“The guest speakers really get your imagination going!”

The club meets every fortnight on a Thursday from 8pm - c. 9.45pm.

If you would like to join the group, please send an email to joanna.gravett@jpress.co.uk or call 01582 798505, so as the Gazette can pass on your details to Sandra.