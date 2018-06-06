A woman from Dunstable is organising a charity ball to raise money for Breast Cancer Now after losing her sister to the disease.

Shaunni Davis is hosting The Greatest Showman Ball at The Old Palace Lodge on Saturday, June 23, to raise money for the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity.

Flash mob to promote the charity ball

She said: “I lost my sister Jackie to breast cancer, the event is raising money for Breast Cancer Now, who believe by 2050 all those diagnosed with breast cancer will survive. That’s too late for my sister but if I can help stop one person losing their sister, wife or mother, then I will do everything I can.

“The charity ball will have all the soundtracks to The Greatest Showman film, the songs are so emotionally charged and fitting to the event. It started off to raise money for charity in my sister’s memory but it’s now much more than that.

“The whole evening has all the fun of the circus, food and champagne is included, there’s a magician, singers, dancers and more, it will be a fun night!”

Shaunni organised a surprise flash mob in Asda Dunstable to promote the charity ball. She said: “It was great, customers and staff were very responsive and supportive.”

Promoting The Greatest Showman charity ball at Asda Dunstable

Shaunni will also be raising money for arteriovenous malformation research. She said: “My 22 year-old-son was recently rushed to hospital and they found he has an arteriovenous malformation in his brain.

“The ball will predominantly be raising money for Breast Cancer Now but we will also be raising awareness and collecting money for arteriovenous malformation research.”

Tickets for the event are £40, to buy a ticket contact Shaunni on 07910417314.