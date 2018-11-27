The Greatest Showman Charity Ball raises hundreds for Keech Hospice Care

A fundraiser from Dunstable raised £2,600 for Keech Hospice Care when she organised The Greatest Showman Charity Ball.

Shaunni Davis wanted to raise money for the care home that cared for her sister when she had cancer, she taught a dance routine to a group of dancers to perform on the night.

The Greatest Showman Charity Ball

She said: “It was amazing and everyone had such a great time, many did it in memory of special loved ones.

“Everyone got so much out of it, as well as learning a dance they gained friends, they laughed together and cried together, it was such a team effort. It was truly humbling to take them all in the journey to complete their challenge, learning it in 12 weeks and selling 12 tickets each.”

Shaunni will be holding a Mamma Mia charity night in May to raise money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

She added: “I’m looking for more people to sign up to the challenge of learning a dance to perform on the night in ten weeks and bring ten people on the night.”

Charity Ball raises hundreds for Keech

If you would like to sign up for the challenge, email davisshaunni@gmail.com.