The project that aims to give hope to others

A community project in Luton wants to offer hope this Christmas.

A group of friends from Luton have created the The Christmas Hope Project to provide a temporary hub for those in the community who need reminding that they matter and that someone is thinking of them even when they feel most alone.

The Christmas Hope project will be at The Mall’s Atrium between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, December 17, to provide a space for people to be greeted with a friendly face, whilst being given inspirational cards as a reminder that they are not alone.

Shae Eccleston put the group behind the project and is organising the event. She said: “Offering hope to those who may need support at this time of year is imperative to the health of our community. No matter how bad a year you may have had, a kind word or unexpected smile can make a difference.”

Cherelle Dwyer, said: “We all grew up in church and felt like we wanted to give something back to the local community, this was a great way for us to do that, we want people to see a friendly face.”

For more information email hello@shaecc.com.