These are the 12 restaurants and takeaways in Luton with a zero food hygiene rating

These 12 restaurants and takeaways in Luton have all been given a zero food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Food hygiene ratings

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that there are are 299 rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday July 30 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

The full list of zero and one star rated businesses:

The full list of Luton restaurants and takeaways with a zero hygiene rating (urgent improvement necessary):

Al Badar (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 237 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BW, rated zero on 11 May 2018.

Al Bilal (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 132 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU1 1EW, rated zero on 7 March 2018.

Darbar Cafe (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 241a Selbourne Road, Luton, LU4 8NP, rated zero on 19 October 2017 but recently inspected and new rating to be published soon.

Panshi (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 43 Bury Park Road, Luton, LU1 1HD, rated zero on 17 July 2017.

Tastee Treats (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 233 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BN, rated zero on 22 November 2017 but recently inspected and new rating to be published soon.

Victoria’s Kitchen (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 7 Dudley Street, Luton, LU2 0NP, rated zero on 8 March 2018.

Wamimichi Noodle Bar (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 83 Park Street, Luton, LU1 3HG, rated zero on 12 February 2018.

Crepes House (Takeaway/Sandwich shop), 48 Alma Street, Luton, LU1 2PL, rated zero on 9 May 2018.

HT Curry (Takeaway/Sandwich shop), 10 High Town Road, Luton, LU2 0DD, rated zero on 21 June 2018.

Istanbul Showarma Luton Ltd (Takeaway/Sandwich shop), 114 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU4 8HX, rated zero on 26 September 2017.

Laziza (Takeaway/Sandwich shop), 126 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU4 8HX, rated zero on 7 February 2018.

New Rainbow (Takeaway/Sandwich shop). 15 The Green, Luton, LU4 9PG, rated zero on 22 June 2018.