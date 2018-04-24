Thieves rip out safe from Keech charity shop in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after a charity shop was broken into in Dunstable.

Keech Hospice Care charity shop in Ashton Square was broken into via the back door between 5pm on Saturday, April 21, and 8.15am on Monday, April 23.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Offenders stole money from the safe, after ripping it out and then stole the charity collection tin from the shop counter.”

The charity is appealing for the public’s help.

A spokesperson for Keech said: “We are saddened by this incident and ask if anyone can help by donating their unwanted quality items to the shop, we would be very grateful at this difficult time.

“As a charity, we rely on the community, including our 31 charity shops, to help to raise 70 per cent of the £5.7 million we need every year to care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

“We are working with Bedfordshire Police who are investigating the incident.”

Anyone with information can 101 quoting crime reference number JD/18427/2018.