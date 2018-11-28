‘This has shattered our hearts into millions of pieces’ - family’s plea to stop knife crime as Waryam Hussain’s killer jailed for life

The family of murdered Waryam Hussain have pleaded for those carrying knives to drop their weapons as his killer was jailed for life earlier today.

Majhural Islam, 20, previously of Wodecroft Road, Luton, must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison after being found guilty of stabbing Waryam to death in Bishopscote Road on Sunday, May 6.

Majharul Islam

Emergency services were called at 4.40pm however Waryam was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death later confirmed as a single stab wound to the lung.

Following a nine-day trial which concluded yesterday (Tuesday), Islam was found guilty and will now serve a life sentence.

His Honour Judge Richard Foster paid tribute to Waryam’s family, noting the “defined way” they conducted themselves throughout the trial.

In a touching tribute to Waryam, his family said: “Waryam was a huge part of our family’s life and we are still shocked and adapting to his loss up until today. This will be a lifelong process and is something no one should have to go through.

“This has shattered our hearts into millions of pieces which can never be put together again. We will never know why he was killed the way he was. He was the best of everything- the best friend, the best son, the best nephew, the best brother and the best uncle.

“This whole situation should be an example to anyone who thinks knives are toys or that knife crime is okay. We have got justice for Waryam and this feeling cannot be put into words. We now know he can finally rest in peace. Despite this, he cannot come back.

“One wrong intention or movement with a knife could ruin the life of a family within a heartbeat. By stabbing someone, you’re not just hurting the individual, you’re also hurting their family.

“This doesn’t make you a soldier or a ‘gangster’. It makes you a coward.

“So please, let this be a lesson to you all as not having our beautiful boy in our lives will be a constant reminder of this.”

Detective Inspector Phil Moss, in charge of the investigation, said: “The conviction of Islam should serve as a stark warning to those who carry, or are considering carrying knives.

“Two lives have now been ruined and two families devastated, all because of this single act. This is the tragic consequence of carrying a knife.

“I would also like to thank the local community for its tremendous support during the investigation.”