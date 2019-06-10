Thousands of people enjoyed the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard truck convoy

Thousands of residents took to the streets on Saturday to see the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard truck convoy.

Despite the rain crowds of people turned up to see the convoy of tucks, classic cars and motorcycles travel from Flamstead through Dunstable to the Billington Showground in Leighton Buzzard.

Truck convoy. Photos: Jane Russell

There were children’s rides, stalls, live entertainment, a bar and refreshments.

The money was being raised for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Pilgrim Bandits and Royal British Legion Riders.

Event organiser Graham Munt said: “Despite the bad weather we had a great day and there was a good turn out, there were a couple of thousand people at the showground and in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard there were a few thousand people cheering us on as we travelled through. Both towns done us proud.

“We had St George’s Removals come from Spain for the convoy, the truck left Spain on Thursday and joined us on Saturday morning.

“It was great to see our own Second World War veteran Wally Randal supporting us again, he was at the truck stop to see us off and at the showground after.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our main sponsor, Brian Currie Ltd in Milton Keynes, they sponsored everything for us.

“We also want to thank Truck and Plant at Bedford who donated two £1,000 prizes for the raffle and also gave us a £6,000 generator, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes donated £1,500 and Grant Palmer Buses provided a free bus service for Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable to the showground.

“We would also like to thank Bedfordshire Police, the air cadets, Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, and everyone who supported us, especially all those people in their thousands who cheered us on and of course all the truckers who took part in the convoy.”

