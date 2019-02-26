Thousands of pounds raised for Hospice at Home Volunteers by Dunstable’s Grove Theatre

Hospice at Home Volunteers recently received a donation of £7711.42 from the Grove theatre.

The money was raised by the theatre during collections after each Pantomime show in 2018.

Hospice at Home Volunteers receive a cheque from The Grove Theatre

Rhea Young, Grove Theatre manager, presented the cheque to the charity at a recent trustee meeting.

Hospice at Home Volunteers offer practical help where needed to those suffering a life limiting illness, and their family and carers.

The charity recently lost their annual funding leaving them to become self funding through donations like this.

Ian Coulter, Chairman of Hospice at Home, said “I am extremely grateful to Rhea and all the staff of Grove Theatre and to everyone who gave money at the end of each production.

“This money will go towards maintaining a service across Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding villages.

“Our 35 volunteers visit or make contact with 25 patients a week, providing a befriending service, often being the only person they see am each week.”

The charity also received a donation from another fundraising event, Helen Christopher and her family, opened their home for a fundraising lunch, raising £360.

Trustee, Cllr Liz Jones said “The charity benefits hugely from generous donations from individuals and groups.

“Helen and her family support the charity throughout the year and her homemade food is always well received, and is guaranteed a sell out.”

Hospice at Home Volunteers continue to seek new volunteers. If you have two hours or more to spare a week, and would like to offer support to those in need, please contact Maureen Kerr, Volunteer Manager on 01582 666996 or via email dunstablehhv@gmail.com