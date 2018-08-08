Three bikes seized in Houghton Regis as police target nuisance and off-road biking

Bedfordshire Police seized three bikes on Tuesday as the force continues to tackle nuisance and off-road biking in the county.

The Operation Meteor team was conducted focused patrols to target anti-social riding in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

Bike seized in Houghton Regis by Bedfordshire Police

The bikes were seized in Hoguhton Regis, the first in Sewell Lane, the second in Trident Drive and the third one was seized in High Street and Tithe Farm Road junction.

PC Paul Harman said: “We are happy with the results of yesterday’s targeted patrol.

“We want to send a strong message to anti-social riders that we are continuing to crack down on this crime.

“The Operation Meteor team continues to grow and we now have more experienced riders who are deployed to conduct targeted patrols like the one yesterday and to respond to calls from the public.

“We would like to encourage residents to report all the incidents, as each call can help us build a clearer intelligence picture to identify and clamp down on anti-social riders.”

You can report anti-social and nuisance bikers through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101.