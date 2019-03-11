Tiger vs pigeon pictures from Bedfordshire's Whipsnade Zoo are simply amazing
Who would win if a tiger took on a pigeon? Well Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable found out.
A series of pictures from Whipsnade show the huge and beautiful big cat stalking a brave pigeon who decided the tiger enclosure at the popular zoo was a good place to stop for a rest. As the tiger gets close enough it pounces but the pigeon's reactions were too fast and he got away just in the nick of time. You can see the amazing pictures in our gallery here.