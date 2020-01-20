Central Bedfordshire Council's gritter trucks will be out in force this afternoon

Central Bedfordshire Council will carry out a full gritting run from 3pm today (Monday, January 20).

With road temperatures expected to drop as low as -3 degrees overnight, the council will carry out the full gritting run around the county.

Central Bedfordshire Council spread grit, or more accurately, salt, on roads when freezing is forecast and when roads are damp to melt and prevent ice.

The gritting trucks salt just under half of the roads in Central Bedfordshire, roads carrying the highest volumes, with the greatest risk of accidents or providing key access are given priority.

For more information on salting and gritting in Central Bedfordshire visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.