Central Beds makes last ditch plea for Luton to stop High Court challenge over M1-A6 road link

A last ditch plea was made to avert potentially costly court proceedings between two neighbouring authorities in Bedfordshire.

It has emerged Central Bedfordshire Council leader James Jamieson sent a letter to Luton Borough Council urging it not to seek a judicial review over the M1/A6 link road development.

A map of the proposed M1-A6 road link

The two councils have faced off in the High Court before and are set to do so again over the route linking junction 11a of the motorway and the A6 Barton Road.

The £64.6m road scheme was given the go-ahead by CBC last month despite objections from environmentalists and Luton Borough Council.

The 170-acre site is mostly arable farmland within the Green Belt and contains two areas of ancient woodland.

Streatley Parish Council supported the application, which would potentially remove lorry traffic from the village.

But Sundon, Chalton, Harlington and Barton-le-Clay parish councils all opposed the new road.

The 2.75-mile project was referred to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, who opted not to call it in for review.

The issue was raised during last week's CBC full council meeting by Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny.

“It was brought to my attention that a letter was sent by the leader of the council to Luton Borough Council last week,” he said.

“This was an attempt to try and dissuade LBC from pursuing a judicial review, an unsuccessful attempt I might add.

“The letter includes a statement that, in our view, this is wasting public money.

“Well, if this is our view it’s not a view that we’ve been consulted on.

“The letter also points out we will of course set out robust legal defence which we are confident we will win.

“I’ve spoken to our monitoring officer and apparently his view hasn’t been sought. I am anxious to know what legal advice it is that we are confident we can win.”

Councillor Jamieson replied: “I think it’s absolutely right and proper that we defend the strategies we have in Central Bedfordshire.

“Luton Borough Council, is it the second or third time … I can’t remember, but we have a judicial review on us.

“Last time they lost that judicial review. They had costs awarded against them to show the feelings of the judge about how poor their judicial review was.

“I am very disappointed,” added councillor Jamieson. “I think it’s only right and proper that we should guard the public purse.

“I genuinely believe it will be a waste of money for them [Luton Borough Council]."