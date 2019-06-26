Contactless payment system on Thameslink’s Luton Airport Shuttle bus

A new contactless payment system has been introduced on Thameslink’s Luton Airport Shuttle bus today (June 26).

Customers travelling between the airport and Luton Airport Parkway railway station will be able to tap their contactless bank cards on the reader to pay for a single fare.

Thameslink Luton Airport Shuttle bus.

They can ask the driver for a specific fare and receive a paper ticket and receipt, too.

There are also plans to extend contactless Pay As You Go (PAYG) to Luton Airport Parkway train station this autumn.

Customers using contactless to travel from London to the airport will see two separate charges. There will be one for the rail journey and another for the bus journey.

The through fare to the airport will be the same as the ‘add on’ fare option (i.e. rail journey to Luton Airport Parkway plus the bus fare on top).

GTR’s head of revenue development and retail, Liam Ludlow, said: “We’re pleased to introduce contactless payments onboard our shuttle bus and look forward to bringing contactless Pay As You Go (PAYG) to Luton Airport Parkway station later this year.

“Our aim is to make passengers’ journeys as smooth and straight forward as possible.”

Luton Airport Parkway station manager, Joe Healy, said: “The new Pay As You Go contactless system is a welcome addition to our shuttle buses, which will make travel easier for those making their way to and from Luton Airport.”