Highways England will implement safety measures on the A5 in Hockliffe

A woman from Hockliffe has called for Highways England to take action to stop traffic speeding on the A5 through the village.

She is unhappy that no safety measures have been introduced and no speed restrictions have been put in place despite a positive meeting between Hockliffe Parish Council and Highways England in December on the problems.

She said: “The issue really is that following a bad accident involving a villager last year, we were given reassurances that there would be safety measures and speed reduction introduced in to the village. We are still waiting for this. The speeds and volume of traffic passing through the village is ridiculous for a residential area and no-one seems prepared to listen or protect us by enforcing existing speed limits.

“Villagers are fed up. Our sleep, health and lives are being continually disrupted. As well as damage to our properties due to shaking, it is not safe to walk our children to school or, in fact, to step out of our front door and the situation is just getting worse and worse. We have a legal right to a normal life and we are being deprived of that with no end in sight.”

Following the meeting in December and a safety review, Highways England planned to make changes, including a proposed reduction of the speed limit on the A5 through the village, improved signage and road markings, including warning signs on the approach to the village, and keep clear road markings at key junctions. They planned to have the measures implemented in summer 2019.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We have completed preliminary design for a safety improvement scheme on the A5 at Hockliffe, and detailed design is expected to be complete later this month.

“This scheme remains a priority for us and the safety measures are due for implementation this financial year.”