Making improvements to Luton’s roads

Luton Council will be carrying out a series of improvements this summer on some of the town’s worst carriageways, as part of its investment in the roads programme.

Carriageway resurfacing, which will take place in July and August, involves the removal of old worn out layers which are then replaced with new material with an expected life span of up to 20 years.

The council will also be undertaking surface treatment works called micro asphalt.

This process prevents potholes forming and is designed to seal road surfaces that have not deteriorated to the point where the road surface needs to be dug up. It is applied over the existing road surface and can take a few weeks to weather and bed in by road users.

As part of the programme the council is also carrying out deep cleaning of gullies in some problematic roads which have built up because of lack of access due to parked cars.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for transport, said: “Maintaining the roads is essential to ensure they are kept in good condition for road users and these works follow concerns raised locally about the condition of the road surface.”

Residents have been notified of the closures by leaflet and information boards will be placed on the affected roads. The dates and times are subject to change and advanced warning boards placed on the sites will show up-to-date times of closure. Road users and residents are asked not to park on the road while the works are taking place.

For more information visit: https://luton.roadworks.org/.