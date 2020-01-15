Rail improvement projects affect Thameslink and Great Northern services this weekend

Passengers in Bedfordshire planning to travel to King's Cross station this weekend are being advised to plan ahead as rail improvement projects affect Thameslink and Great Northern services.

Govia Thameslink Railway are advising passengers to check their route and times in advance as train services will be reduced significantly on Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19.

Engineering work. Photo by Network Rail

Network Rail will be carrying out major railway improvement between Peterborough and London, and tunnel maintenance on lines in and out of Moorgate.

Passengers affected will include Arsenal fans travelling to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s home fixture against Sheffield United.

The main changes to services are buses replacing trains between Peterborough and Hitchin as track renewals are carried out and a reduced timetable between Hitchin and King’s Cross, with five platforms closed at King’s Cross as part of Network Rail’s ongoing track improvement project.

There will be no trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate while maintenance work continues in the tunnels and there will be no northbound services calling at Hornsey or Harringay.

Thameslink services will continue to run to and through St Pancras station.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s Infrastructure Director Keith Jipps said: “We thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail carry out these essential improvements.

"Great Northern and Thameslink customers intending to travel in or out of King’s Cross or Moorgate should check journey planners in advance to plan their route.”

Passengers are also being reminded that all lines between Peterborough and London will be closed the following weekend while Network Rail’s track improvements continue.

On Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26, there will be no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and London, and no Great Northern services between Hitchin and London.