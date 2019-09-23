Temporary road closures set to last 53 days in Eastbourne

Temporary road closures will take place near Eastbourne seafront and are set to last for 53 days.

Gas replacement work will be carried out in three phases from October 7 to November 29 by SGN on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

The first phase will start on Royal Parade and up to Marine Road, the second phase will be from Marine Road to the junction of Leaf Hall Road and the third phase will be from Leaf Hall Road junction to St Aubyns Road junction.

An alternative route for drivers will be down Seaside, according to the council.

A council spokesperson said, “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents.”

For further information call Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.