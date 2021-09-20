Traffic chaos warning after lorry fire closes M1 Luton / Dunstable slip road
The incident is ongoing
Monday, 20th September 2021, 11:17 am
Motorists are being warned to avoid M1 junction 11A between Dunstable and Luton following a lorry fire.
Fire crews are currently at the scene of the northbound entry slip road and all lanes are closed.
The fire was first reported just before 10am this morning and is not expected to be cleared until around 1pm today (September 20).
Drivers are warned to expect severe delays in the area.