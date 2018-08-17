Tragedy after man dies in Totternhoe woods

A man tragically died in woods near Totternhoe yesterday, despite the efforts of emergency services to save him.

A Bedfordshire Polcie spokesman said: “We were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a man who had gone missing from Totternhoe at around 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

“Shortly afterwards a man was found unconscious in a nearby wooded area. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”