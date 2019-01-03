Appeal after teen seriously hurt in Boxing Day collision in Luton

A teenager has been left with serious injuries after a Boxing Day crash in Luton.

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision that left the boy seriously hurt.

A Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a Range Rover in Station Road, near Leagrave railway station, in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 December.

The boy, who was a passenger in the Corsa remains in hospital.

Sergeant James Wood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We need the public’s help in piecing together the circumstances around this collision.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in this area of Luton in the early hours of Boxing Day, and anyone who saw a Range Rover or Vauxhall Corsa in this or the surrounding area.

“Plus, we are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a Volkswagen Golf, which was also reportedly in the area around the same time as the incident.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or visit our online reporting centre, quoting Operation Filton.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.