Delays easing after three vehicle collision on M1 near Luton

Police are investigating after three vehicles were involved in a collision on the M1 near Luton earlier today (Wednesday).

Officers attended reports of a three-vehicle collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 10 and 11, shortly after midday.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Police and ambulance attended the scene where two people were treated for slight injuries.

"One motorist was reported on suspicion of careless driving, this will be investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing unit."

National Highways, formerly Highways England, had warned motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and a short time ago confirmed all lanes have reopened although delays remained.