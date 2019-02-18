Drivers face long delays on the M1 between Dunstable and Hemel Hempstead

Motorists travelling southbound on the M1 faced delays of around 45 minutes this morning (Monday) after two separate collisions.

Highways England reported long delays on the southbound carriageway from J11a (Dunstable) to J8 (Hemel Hempstead) after two separate collisions closed lanes and required temporary stops of traffic between J11a to J11 and J9 to J8.

The incidents were cleared just before 7.45am.

Drivers for Luton Airport have been advised to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey.