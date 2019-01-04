Narrow escape for Sundon rail workers who leapt out of the way of speeding train

An investigation has been launched after two rail workers had to leap out of the way of a speeding train at Sundon last month.

Rail Accident Investigation Branch reports that at around 11.50pm on 12 December 2018, two track workers had to jump out of the way of an approaching passenger train that was travelling at 101 mph (162 km/h).

Neither person was injured.

A statement said: “We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

“The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.”