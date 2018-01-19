Travel: Getting away for National Storytelling Week

Whether you’re a fan of Tennyson, Wordsworth or Hardy, you can now follow in the footsteps of your literary heroes as leading walking and activity holiday provider, HF Holidays, has created a list of inspiring UK getaways as part of National Storytelling Week (27 January to 3 February). It offers you the chance to create your own unforgettable story by wandering through the landscapes and coastlines that inspired these great writers.

> Southern Lake District Discovery Tour

Enjoy the Dorset coastline made famous by Thomas Hardy

The Lake District’s natural charm has always been a draw for walkers, families and anyone looking for inspiration. World-famous poet, William Wordsworth, produced some of his most beautiful and well-known poems about the region and you can take in the sights, sounds and stunning landscapes that inspired him centuries previously.

This short break offers the chance to explore the highlights of the Southern Lake District with HF Holidays, including a cruise on Lake Windermere and a chance to experience the mountain scenery of the Great Langdale. For three nights departing Tuesday, 6 April costs £359 per person which includes full board accommodation and full day excursions.

> Guided Walking at Freshwater Bay

The iconic coastline of Freshwater Bay on the Isle of Wight has become something of a pilgrimage for literary giants over the centuries as they aim to follow the greatness of Alfred, Lord Tennyson, the island’s most famous historic resident.

See the stunning country cottages described by Alfred Lord Tennyson.

Step into the great outdoors on this tranquil walking break and breathe the sea air, which Tennyson described as being worth ‘sixpence a pint’. With chalky cliffs to marvel at and 85 miles of glorious coastline to explore, there is so much to enjoy on this stunning HF Holiday. Three nights departing Friday, 23 March costs from £275 per person which includes full board accommodation and a choice of two daily guided walks.

> Cornwall Discovery Tour

Winston Graham’s Poldark novels, which have recently been turned into an immensely popular primetime television series, were set in the charming surroundings of Cornwall. With rugged coastlines, sandy beaches and an abundance of beautiful rare flowers, insects and seabirds to spot, there is so much to discover. Stay at Chy Morvah, a characteristic seaside property with spectacular views of the coast and three nights departing, Tuesday, 3 April, costs from £339 per person and includes full board accommodation and full day excursions.

> Thomas Hardy Walks at Lulworth Cove

Explore the beautiful homeland of Thomas Hardy and the Dorset landscapes which inspired his novels such as Far from the Madding Crowd, Tess of the D’Urbervilles and The Woodlanders. Discover the wild uplands and quiet villages tucked away beneath the Downs, which have changed very little since Hardy’s day.

Stay at West Lulworth House, a stunning base overlooking Lulworth Cove, complete with garden and outdoor swimming pool to enjoy after a long day of walking. Four nights departing Monday, 9 April costs from £475 per person and includes full board accommodation and three guided walks.

As places are limited on all of the holidays, you will need to book early to avoid disappointment but for more information, call HF Holidays on 0345 470 7558 or visit the website at www.hfholidays.co.uk