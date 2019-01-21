Tributes paid to Luton sporting star

Tributes have been paid to an allround Luton sportsman who has died after a long illness.

Barry Robinson was an Old Lutonian who went on to play many games for the Stockwood Park RFC 1st XV both as Old Lutonians RFC and as Stockwood Park RFC.

He was a very talented and skilful Halfback but played mainly as a Scrum Half often moving to Fly Half when required by the team.

He was 1st XV captain for 3 seasons from 1959 – 61 and 1963-64.

He was also Club Chairman from 1970-73. He remained a long serving Vice President and a stalwart supporter of the Club.

Barry was an exceptional sportsman and in addition to his rugby achievements he was also a very good cricketer for Luton Town CC where he was Captain for many seasons as well as playing for the Bedfordshire County side.

He was County Under 18 Tennis Champion.

In 1971 he expressed fears he may never play again after a triple fracture of his right arm.

But while the keen sportsman took a temporary break from rugby, he still managed to carry on playing cricket!

A spokesman for Stockwood Park said: “There is no doubt that Barry played a major part in the in the evolving history of Stockwood Park.

“Not only was he a talented player and committed team member, he was also a leader with an infectious sense of humour and with many friends. He will be greatly missed.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his widow Christine and to all his family and there will be a minutes silence before the home fixture with Bedford Queens on Saturday 26th January.”