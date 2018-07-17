Tudor House marks 100 years since the end of the First World War

A care home in Dunstable has been praised by a member of the public for a ‘beautiful flower display’.

Tudor House, in West Street, created a flower display to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, they will be entering the display into this year’s Dunstable in Bloom competition.

Flower display outside Tudor House to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War

Manager Angela Evans said: “We have been planning, cutting, gluing and planting for the last six weeks to create our display with the help of families, staff and residents.

“Throughout the process everyone has gone the extra mile to make sure it looks great, we love what we do at Tudor House and do what we can to enrich the lives of the people we care for.”

A woman contacted the Gazette after she drove past the care home, she said: “There is a beautiful flower display outside Tudor House, it really brightens up the street.”