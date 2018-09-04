Two Bedfordshire MPs spent a day with their local police force

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, took part in the national ‘Give a Day to Policing’ scheme during the summer parliamentary recess to get a greater understanding of how policing works in the county.

He joined up with officers in the response teams, who deal with immediate and emergency incidents and spent time with staff in the Force Contact Centre, where 999 and 101 calls are initially received.

Andrew Selous MP

During his visit, Andrew Selous was present at the unveiling of the force’s new Cyber Van.

He said: “I have huge admiration for the difficult and demanding work that our police officers and staff do in keeping us all safe.

“It is important that I am well briefed on the challenges the police face and I found the day I spent in Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston very useful in that respect.”

The scheme was agreed by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, to encourage Members of Parliament across the country to spend a day with their local police force during the summer parliamentary recess. Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford, also spent a day with the force.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “We were delighted to welcome Andrew and Mohammad into the force, not just to see the challenges we face on a day-to-day basis, but also the great work our officers and staff do.

“Both were able to see some interesting incidents first-hand and get a better understanding of the volume incidents and risk of harm to the public that our officers and staff have to deal with.

“They were also able to witness how our call operators work and discuss their thoughts on how we police the county.

“It is no secret that Bedfordshire is under-resourced and needs more officers due to being funded as a small rural force yet we have to deal with complex crime challenges more usually seen in large metropolitan areas - this has given our MPs a real taste of what we are up against and hopefully they will continue to support our calls for the extra funding needed to properly police Bedfordshire.

“We look forward to welcoming them back in the near future.”