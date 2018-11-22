Two Dunstable businesses proud winners at English Wedding Awards 2018

Two Dunstable businesses were crowned champions at a prestigious wedding awards ceremony, firmly putting the town on the map.

On November 14, Perfect Personalised Parties UK, and Lisa Roberts Catering, of Ashton Square, were eagerly awaiting the competition results at St Johns Hotel, Solihull.

Lee Roberts with fellow colleague and family member, Ellie. Credit: James Rudd.

The businesses were thrilled when it was announced that Perfect Personalised Parties UK had won ‘Wedding Planner of the Year’ East of England, and that Lisa Roberts Catering had won ‘Caterer of the Year’, East of England.

Craig Lithgo, who runs Perfect Personalised Parties UK from his home, said: “There were over 250 people at the awards ceremony, and each category had six other nominations - for both companies to win just shows the standard we were up against. I was so pleased that we got nominated to be in the final.

“We work so hard every year to supply the best party and wedding planning service in the area and this award makes all the hard work worthwhile. We always put our customers first!”

Meanwhile, Lee and Lisa Roberts, of Lisa Roberts Catering, were particularly pleased because it was the second time they had won the award.

Lee said: “We pride ourselves on delivering great food and service and making sure that from the moment you walk into the shop you feel welcome. Organising weddings can be stressful, but we like to make sure we are there every step of the way.”

Perfect Personalised Parties UK previously won New Business of the Year at the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Business and Community Awards in 2017 and both companies say they are proud to promote the town with events and charity work.