Two hurt in explosion at Dunstable newsagents

The incident was on Queensway in Dunstable

Two people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a newsagents in Dunstable this morning.

Police closed Queensway in Dunstable following the incident.

A Beds Fire spokesman said: "This morning Beds Fire were in attendance at a newsagents in Dunstable. We were called to an explosion, which seems to have been caused by an electrical fan fire igniting some lighter fuel cans. This has caused an explosion blowing out the shop front windows.

"There are two casualties who have been taken to hospital with minor injuries and flash burns. We are currently carrying out a fire investigation to establish further details of the incident.