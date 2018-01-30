Two men suffer life-changing injuries in crash in Leighton Road, Edlesborough

Two men have been left with life-changing injuries following a serious road traffic collision in Leighton Road, Edlesborough.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the crash at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, January 17, involving two Landrover Defenders, an Audi a4, and a van.

The collision resulted in the two men, from one of the Landover Defenders, sustaining serious life changing injuries. They both remain in a serious but stable condition at John Radcliffe Hospital.

A man from Edlesborough was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Another man from Edlesborough was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. Both men have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Linford Baxter of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are appealing for witnesses who observed two Landrover Defenders being driven near Edlesborough around this time.

“I want to thank all residents who assisted and provided support to persons involved in this incident, the road was closed for some time and the local community really came together to help. If you saw this collision please come forward”.