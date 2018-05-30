Under the stars in a bra! Dunstable’s Zoe takes on Moonwalk for breast cancer charities

A determined Dunstable woman donned a stetson and brightly coloured bra to complete a ten hour trek and help others beat breast cancer.

Zoe Riley, 29, began the London Moonwalk on her birthday, May 12, as she and 15,000 others navigated their way around the capital city under the stars, starting and ending at Clapham Common.

The crowds at the Moonwalk. Credit: Guy Aubertin Photography.

Zoe began at 11.30pm and finished her marathon 26 mile challenge at 10am, the “overwhelming” support from her neighbours, friends and family so far raising £750 for breast cancer charities.

She said: “The Moonwalk is all about fundraising and raising awareness about breast cancer. The London Eye was turned pink for the first time in support, as well as HMS Belfast, Waterloo Bridge, and County Hall.

“I got to the stage where I couldn’t remember not walking and it was just very quiet - compared to training the Moonwalk is a different beast when you are on your own and fighting tiredness.

“A real turning point for me was when, around mile 19, a lady asked me what everyone was up to. She said that she was going out to buy a paper, but that she’d had treatment for breast cancer last year and ‘well done ladies!’

Zoe at the start of the Moonwalk.

“She had happened to speak to me and I realised it [my tiredness] didn’t matter: I had to fight hard and get the last five or six miles done.”

Zoe was first inspired to take part because of her family’s involvement with the event.

Her father, David Footitt, volunteered driving the safety cars at the London Moonwalk for 10 years, starting in the early 2000s, so Zoe and her mother, Jeanette, decided to do the Half Moon (15.2miles) last year.

Zoe said: “That sparked the determination to push myself this year to complete the Full Moon - 26.2 miles.

“Everyone’s in it together and it’s all about becoming fitter and healthier. Walk the Walk were emphasising that men get breast cancer, too, and issued special shirts for the men - pink with blue bras.

“It was the toughest challenge I’ve ever done, so it was the best feeling to cross the finish line knowing the funds raised will make a difference to help research and people living with cancer now.”

London Moonwalk is organised by Walk the Walk, the UK’s largest grant making breast cancer charity.

> https://moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/zoe-33