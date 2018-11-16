Underground cable fault to blame for power cuts in Dunstable last night

Residents of Dunstable were battling “mini power cuts” yesterday evening, describing flickering lights and up to three outages in one hour.

Hundreds of families in the LU5 and LU6 areas experienced problems on Thursday, November 15, at around 6.30pm, with many taking to social media to report the issue.

People complained of “mini power cuts” and “flashing lights” in the Ashcroft and Beecroft areas, while there were reports of McDonald’s, the Market Cross, and Morrisons [Houghton Regis] being affected.

A UK Power Networks spokesman told the Gazette: “Power was interrupted to 596 customers in Dunstable around 6.30pm yesterday evening after a fault on the network.

“The interruption was caused by a fault on an underground cable.

“UK Power Networks engineers quickly and safely restored power to customers in stages with the final 56 properties back on supply at 7.25pm.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”