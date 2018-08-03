University students celebrate their graduation

Hundreds of students from the University of Bedfordshire have been celebrating their graduation in front of family and friends.

Students from the University’s Business School took to the stage at the Putteridge Bury campus to collect their awards.

Jim with his wife Doreen, daughter Jane, and granddaughter Aoife.

They were joined by James ‘Jim’ Thakoordin, who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Political Science in recognition of his services to community cohesion and public life, and Jane Ashton, the director for sustainability at TUI, who was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Science in recognition of her outstanding services to tourism.

Jim was a governor of the former Luton College of Higher Education and played a role in the campaign to transform the college into a university, which became the University of Bedfordshire in 2006.

He said: “I congratulate you all, and to see so much diversity amongst you is an honour. It is up to you to change the world, you are the future, the movers and shakers of the future.”