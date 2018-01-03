UPDATE: Boy stabbed in Dunstable

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Dunstable this afternoon.

The incident took place in Court Drive and officers remained at the scene for hours.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said that the stabbing took place across the road from the pub and that the alleged perpetrator came to use the toilet afterwards.

The pub was subsequently closed for an hour and a half to allow police forensics to analyse the toilet area.A Beds Police spokesman added: “We were called at 1.15pm today (3 January) to reports that a teenager had been stabbed in Court Drive, Dunstable.

“Officers are currently on scene and the teenager has been taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 0226 of today’s date.”