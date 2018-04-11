UPDATE: Bus driver critically injured after Luton head-on collision

A bus driver was left in a critical condition after a head-on smash with another bus in Luton yesterday.

At around 4pm, a Centrebus collided directly with a Grant Palmer bus on the Station Road part of the busway, near its crossing with New Bedford Road.

The Centrebus after the collision

A total of 13 people were injured in the incident, including the driver of the Grant Palmer bus who suffered serious injuries.

Two people were reportedly trapped in the immediate aftermatch of the collision and New Bedford Road remained closed for hours as emergency services worked to remove the two buses.

Dave Shelley, director of Grant Palmer Ltd, said: “We are supporting our driver who is receiving treatment in hospital following the collision,

“The thoughts of all the staff at GPL and many of our customers are with him.

The scene of the collision

“We are also mindful that some passengers on the buses required treatment at hospital, and wish them well. We understand that the Beds, Cambs and Herts collaborative road policing unit and DVSA are investigating the incident and will be supporting that investigation fully with the information and technology we have available.

“Our current priority continues to be the wellbeing of everyone affected.”

A spokesman for Centrebus added: “We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation whilst working closely with the relevant authorities.

“We send our best wishes to those injured in the incident along with a speedy