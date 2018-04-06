UPDATE: Luton shooting ‘not a hate crime’ as two men arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Luton yesterday evening.

At around 9.50pm on Thursday, April 5, officers were called to reports of a 47-year-old man with gunshot injuries in Portland Road.

Police at the scene at Blundell Road [c. Alyesha Hutton]

He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, but was later discharged. A second man was also injured in the incident and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier today, two men aged 30 and 32 were arrested in Blundell Road, Luton, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident, but are continuing to appeal for information that could help our ongoing investigation.”

Luton Council of Mosques has issued its own statement in the wake of the shooting.

A spokesman said: “Luton Council of Mosques are praying for those who were hurt during a shooting incident which took place last night.

“Amongst those injured was a member of one of our local congregations, as he returned home from evening prayers.

“We are in touch with the family and are happy to report that the injuries are not serious or life threatening.

“We understand that this has led to significant tensions in the local community and we would like to reassure everyone that the police have confirmed that this was not a hate crime.

“We appreciate the efforts of the emergency services in restoring calm within the area and attending to those injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Beds Police on 101 quoting Operation Flemish. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.