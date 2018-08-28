UPDATE: Motorcyclist in ‘critical but stable’ condition after Dunstable collision last weeek

Bedfordshire Police is continuing its appeal for witnesses after a young motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Dunstable on Friday.

At around 3.25pm the man was travelling along Westfield Road on a motorbike when he collided with a stationary car. Emergency services attended and the 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical but stable condition.

Sgt Mark Dollard from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit said: “The collision has left the motorcyclist with very serious injuries and it’s important that we establish what caused the collision.

“I’d appeal for anyone who saw the collision, or who witnessed the motorcyclist driving along Westfield Road prior to the incident, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre quoting Op Holifast.